On UAE tour, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits AR Rahman’s music studio

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on an official visit to the UAE. While he seeks investments for the state and held talks with officials, he also managed to pay a visit to singer AR Rahman’s music studio.

MK Stalin has gone to Dubai as part of a five-day visit which will end on March 28. He held talks with UAE ministers and assured them that Tamil Nadu offers a conducive atmosphere for starting new businesses.

Amid discussions to strengthen ties of the state with UAE, MK Stalin also went to the Dubai expo and inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Week at the Indian pavilion. The pavilion saw artists from Tamil Nadu exhibiting their talents through cultural programs.

Stalin was also invited by music maestro AR Rahman to visit his Firdaus studio in Dubai. Subsequently, Stalin paid a visit along with his family, including his son and actor Udhayanidhi.

MK Stalin even shared a picture with Rahman on his official Instagram handle. Alongside the picture, Stalin wrote that Rahman took him to his studio and showed him his new music album Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye.

Stalin seemed to have been impressed by Rahman’s remarkable composition as he further wrote that “There is no limit in the world for Tamil music!”

AR Rahman too shared a pic of his meeting with Stalin on social media and thanked the Chief Minister for accepting his invite. “Thanks for accepting our invitation to Firdaus studio and honoring us,” wrote Rahman in his Instagram post while tagging Stalin.

Rahman shared a group picture with Stalin taken at his studio. The picture also featured Stalin’s wife, their son Udhayanidhi and Rahman’s son AR Ameen.

Rahman’s post soon went viral and managed to amass nearly 2.5 lakh likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users in the comment section were amazed to see Stalin’s unexpected visit to Rahman’s studio and dropped heart emoticons. One user wrote “Two legends in one pic.”

