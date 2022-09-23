On Unni Mukundan's Birthday, Mammootty Shares Poster of Their Next Yemaha

On the occasion of Malayalam superstar Unni Mukundan’s birthday, Mammootty has shared a poster of their upcoming collaboration, Yemaha. The actor, who is busy with Yashoda and Mallikappuram, has signed the movie. Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote, “Unveiling The Title Poster of #Yemaha! Best wishes to Unni Mukundan, Ullas Krishna, Akhil George & the entire team. And Wishing Dear Unni Mukundan a Very Happy Birthday.”

The project is directed by Ullas Krishna. The film, Yemaha, is produced by Jins Varghese and presented under the banner of Big J Entertainment.



Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sadanandan have been roped in for scripts. The tagline of the movie is One Life One Chance, reflecting some individuals having fun and enjoying their life to the fullest. The fans of both Mammootty and Unni Mukundan have congratulated the crew on the project and extended their good wishes for the collaboration.

Unni Mukundan is celebrating his 35th birthday. On this special day, the Yashoda crew unveiled Unni’s character from the movie. They captioned the post, “Wishing the handsome & talented actor @Iamunnimukundan a Happiest Birthday – Team #YashodaTheMovie #HBDUnniMukundan https://bit.ly/YashodaTeaser @Samanthaprabhu2 @varusarath5 @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff @PulagamOfficial.”

A similar wish was shared by the Mallikappuram team crew by launching its first poster. The new poster features Unni with two child actors Sripath and Devananda. The trio held each other’s hands and donned similar outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciy1A1UBR0P/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0f06f205-2731-4b27-9b58-00c38efa1b83

The shooting for Mallippuram is progressing at a brisk pace in and around Sabarimala. The film is helmed and edited by Vishnu Shashi Shankar. The film narrates the story of eight-year-old Kalyani and her superhero Ayyappan. The royal family of Pandalam visited the shooting location.

