On Unstoppable With NBK 2, What Radhika Sarathkumar Said About Chiranjeevi

Unstoppable With NBK had a brilliant first season and the show has entered its season 2. On October 14, 2022, Unstoppable 2 With NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, went live on Aha Video after being announced on Dussehra. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh were the first two guests. Its broadcast was admired by people, and it created a milestone in TRP.

In the fourth episode, Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh; Suresh Reddy, a former speaker of AP, and actress-politician Radhika Sarathkumar appeared on the programme. Wondering what was the highlight of the show?

Radhika opened up about her relationship with South star Chiranjeevi. She reportedly said that Chiranjeevi and she always remained at loggerheads because he used to call her talkative, something she didn’t like. Hence to bridge the gap, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidela cemented it.

Earlier this week, team Aha posted a question and asked followers to guess the guest in the forthcoming episode. The episode was broadcast on November 25.

Following this, an official announcement was made to feature Kiran Kumar Reddy and Suresh Reddy. The crew said that the shoot was over and revealed a surprise appearance from Radhika. They tweeted “And it’s a wrap! Next episode power, politics, movies inka memories, anni kalagalipi rabothundhi. Stay tuned!” Team Aha posted a picture from the show which had Nandamuri, Radhika, Kiran Kumar and Suresh Reddy.

Are you excited to know who will be the guest in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NKB 2? Let us tell you that filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and actor Pawan Kalyan might join the episode.

