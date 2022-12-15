On Upendra Rao-Priyanka Upendra’s Wedding Anniversary, Son Ayush Upendra's Note

Sandalwood power couple Upendra Rao and Priyanka Upendra celebrated yet another year of togetherness on December 14. The duo tied the knot in the year 2003 and has left no opportunity to exude major couple goals. Their son Ayush Upendra marked the momentous occasion by dropping a post on Instagram to congratulate the lovebirds on their 19th anniversary. He made sure to jot down a special note for his parents.

The video that Ayush shared was a compilation of throwback pictures from Upendra and Priyanka’s wedding. Along with the clip, he articulated a heartfelt note that has ceaselessly been winning the hearts of social media users. He penned, “Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple in the universe! Everything becomes better with both of you in it!!”

Netizens bombarded the comment section to wish the Sandalwood stars. One Instagrammer wrote, “Wishing you Happy Wedding Anniversary to both of you Priyanka mam and Uppi sir. God bless you with lots of happiness, health, wealth, and togetherness always.” Another user articulated, “Happy wedding anniversary Sir and mam. God gifted good health and wealth to your family. Keep going… Many more years of a joyful life for your family.” A third user commented, “Wish Happy wedding anniversary God bless both be happy always keep smile always.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Upendra (@aayushupendra)

It is safe to say that love is in the air for Priyanka and Upendra as the actress leaves no occasion to post mushy pictures with her husband. On September 18, Priyanka shared the most adorable picture to wish Uppi on his birthday. Don’t believe us? Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Priyanka Upendra (@priyanka_upendra)

Upendra and Priyanka predominantly work in Kannada films. In the year 2002, they appeared together in a film co-directed by N. Lokanath and Rajaram, H20, which also starred Prabhu Deva. The gripping tale of the romantic film was a triangular story between a Kannadiga and a Tamilian vying for the love of a girl called Kaveri.

Read all the Latest Movies News here