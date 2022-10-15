On Urfi Javed’s Birthday, A Look At Her Net Worth And Luxurious Lifestyle

Urfi Javed, a former Bigg Boss OTT participant, is well known for her distinctive and frequently daring wardrobe choices, both on and off-screen. She appears in the most creative outfits in the influencer’s Instagram images. The actress, who turned 25 on October 15, doesn’t seem to mind what she wears. She is never afraid to speak her mind. For those of you who don’t know she has acted in television serials like Durga, Saat Phere Ki Hera Pheri, Bepanna, Jiji Maa, Dayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. But Bigg Boss OTT is where she found true popularity. Bigg Boss helped Urfi get enormous fame.

Urfi Javed leads a lavish lifestyle. You will be surprised to know that she has assets worth crores. According to many reports, Urfi charges around Rs 30,000 for an appearance in an episode of a serial and is believed to have property of over Rs 150 crore. The actress makes most of her money through acting, modeling, and commercials. Significant payments are charged by Urfi Javed Fee for product endorsements.

She was born in Lucknow and currently resides in a lavish apartment in Mumbai. She drives a Jeep Compass SUV, which is valued at about Rs 25 lakh.

Urfi Javed is currently in the spotlight due to the success of her most recent single, Hi Hi Yeh Majboori. The social media sensation recreated the song from the 1974 movie Roti, Kapda Aur Makan. Shruti Rane is the singer of this brand-new song, while Rajesh Manthan wrote the lyrics.

