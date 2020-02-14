On Valentine’s Day 2020, Aamir Khan Shares Kareena Kapoor’s First Look from Laal Singh Chaddha

On Valentine's Day, actor Aamir Khan has unveiled the first look poster of co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Celebrating the day of love, Aamir has penned the sweetest message for the Angrezi Medium actress as he shared Kareena’s first glimpse from their much-anticipated film. In the preview shot, Kareena is seen hugging Aamir, the main lead of the film.

“पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me. Love,” he tweeted.

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)Love.a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Earlier, Kareena also spoke to Midday about her role in the film. “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part,” she was quoted as saying.

A few days ago, visuals emerged online showing the team of Laal Singh Chaddha stationed at a chilly outdoor location for a shoot schedule. Check the crew’s group picture on the link below.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena. They have earlier featured in 2009's hit 3 Idiots, directed by Raju Hirani, where the chemistry between the two was praised my many. Post that, the actors were seen together on the big screen in 2012 thriller Talaash.

The upcoming film is the Indian adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film features Aamir Khan in the titular role of Laal Singh. The movie is being helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film is all set for a Christmas 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.