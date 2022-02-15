On Valentines Day, 2nd poster of Maaran Out; Fans in Awe of Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan

Director Karthick Naren released the poster of his upcoming film Maaran, starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan. The poster looked every bit beautiful. The leads make for a fabulous pair and the audience is expecting sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release but then the makers decided to go for an OTT release. They have decided that the film will premiere directly on Disney+Hotstar. Music will be composed by Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award winner GV Prakash. GV Prakash will be working with Dhanush for the fifth time. Dhanush will sing the opening song of the film. Meanwhile, have a look at the film’s poster shared by Malavika.

Sharfu and Suhas have contributed to the story and screenplay of Maaran. Besides Dhanush and Malavika, Krishnakumar, Mahendran, Samulthirakani and Smruthi Venkat are a part of the film’s star cast. Maaran is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Besides this film, Sathya Jyothi Films and Dhanush have worked on two projects — Thodari and Pattas. It is being said that Dhanush is playing the role of a journalist in this film. The film has been shot in places like Hyderabad and Chennai.

Maaran’s first look poster was also well appreciated by fans. The poster featured Dhanush in an angry young man look taking on one of his rivals. The poster was shared by Maaran’s director Karthick on Twitter.

While Maaran’s release date has not been out yet, some reports have indicated that the film will be released on February 25. This decision has been made by the makers to avoid a clash with Ajith’s Valamai. Valamai is slated to premiere on February 24. Maaran will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Maaran will be Dhanush’s third OTT release. His film Jagame Thandhiram premiered on Netflix last year.

