The content creator economy has boomed, which has given rise to a slew of talents. And Ahsaas Channa is one of them. But what makes her stand apart is the fact that she began her career as an actor and when she forayed into the content creation space, she brought in her massive fandom. Having worked as a child artiste in films like Vaastu Shastra (2004), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and My Friend Ganesha (2017), she has carved a niche for herself in the web universe over the years with shows like Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, Hostel Daze and Mismatched 2, among others, thus emerging as one of the most popular and loved millennial icons.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, News18 exclusively catches up with Ahsaas, who admits to being single unlike the many rumours that keep doing the rounds about her love life. And to mark the day of love, she plans on spending it by pampering herself and spending quality time with her mother. She says, “Love is a very important thing in my life. I love love. I’m actually not doing anything on Valentine’s Day because I don’t have a Valentine (laughs). So, I’m just going to stay at home. I’m on a break right now. I’m not working and so, I’ll just be chilling. I’m going to watch two to three romantic films with my mom and eat good food.”

But to celebrate the strong sense of sisterhood that she has in her life, Ahsaas spent the day before with her girlfriends, who she holds very close to her heart. “All of my friends are dating and so, I won’t be able to meet them. I’m going to be absolutely alone! But I met my girlfriends yesterday and celebrated Galentine’s with them,” she states.

As she reveals to us that she’s ‘always ready for love’, the 23-year-old points out that she’s on the lookout for a partner who is patient and kind. She elaborates, “I’m a very complicated person. I want someone who understands me and is extremely patient with me because I think I’m a very annoying person (laughs). He being kind and nice is the most important thing for me. He should be as respectful towards my parents as he is towards me.” Ahsaas further adds, “How he treats others is important for me. If he disrespects other people, that’s a deal breaker for me. Even if my friends disrespect others, it puts me off.”

Recalling the first date she went to, she remarks, “I was in school when I went on a date for the first time. I remember going to meet my crush with my babysitter coming with me. We went to Starbucks and she was sitting next to me the entire time and that was very awkward. I think I was in the tenth standard.”

The Modern Love Mumbai (2022) actor confides in us that she’s still terrified of her mother and that she has often lied to her about meeting her boyfriends. “She’s very strict and I’m super scared of her. But she’s also very protective of me and doesn’t want me to be around wrong people or influence. There have been times when I’ve lied to her to meet a boy I like or even my friends, mostly during my school and college days. Even now if I go on a date, I don’t think I’m going to tell my mother about it. And now, I hope my mother doesn’t read this interview!” she chuckles.

Ahsaas’ fans have often speculated her relationships with peers such as Ritvik Sahore, Munawar Faruqui and Beyounick. But she’s famous for shutting down these link-up rumours on social media with oodles of sass and sarcasm. Quiz her if conjectures like these have ever bothered her and she says, “These rumours don’t get to me or even affect my equation with them [the people in question]. I think these things are very funny and I really enjoy it. There have been so many link up news and whenever I see a rumour or a comment, I immediately screenshot it and send it to the other person. It’s a fun conversation to have with these people (laughs).”

