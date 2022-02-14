On Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora Gives Tight Hug to Arjun Kapoor As He Kisses Her on Forehead; Pic

On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress took to Instagram to share the love-filled picture and wrote, “mine" along with a red heart emoji.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen giving a tight hug to her beau Arjun as he kisses her on the forehead. Malaika looks gorgeous in an all-white two-piece set, while Arjun keeps it casual in a black jersey and track pants. Twinkle Khanna commented, “Aww." Arjun Kapoor’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor dropped a series of red heart emojis.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how they have evolved as a couple over the years.

“The decision to come out and be open about our relationship was not something that was planned," Arjun told the Hindustan Times. “It’s not like we spoke about it. It happened organically. We allowed things to happen after a certain point when we felt we were solid and steady enough to face all the speculation and all the conversation that would come our way because that would be temporary," Arjun added.

Arjun said they are glad that they were the “first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone." The couple has been dating for the past several years. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him.

