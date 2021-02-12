Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Profess Their Love for Each Other on Instagram

Ira Khan has made her relationship Instagram official with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare during the Valentine's Week. In a series of mushy pictures posted on social media, Ira and Nupur seem lost in love.

"Its an honour to make promises with and to you," wrote Ira on social media confession her love for Nupur. He wrote in the comments section, "I love you."

Nuour has been accompanying Ira and her family on trips as well. He was seen at Ira's cousin's wedding recently, which was also attended by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Before that he accompanied the Khan family to the Gir trip for Aamir and Kiran's wedding anniversary.

Ira and Nupur came close during the lockdown when the former decided to work on her fitness and since then, the duo is believed to be inseparable.

Ira and Junaid Khan are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.