1-min read

On Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Shares the Most Adorable Message

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
On Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Shares the Most Adorable Message
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal wished the Bollywood actor on his birthday on Wednesday with a romantic message, saying she is looking forward to creating many "more memories together".

Varun turned a year older on Wednesday, and his colleagues and friends took to social media to wish him "a year full of happiness and good luck". Varun shared the messages on his Instagram story, which also included Natasha's heartfelt note.

In the post, Natasha wrote: "Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes everyday special Varun. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!"

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life," Varun said when he appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6.

"And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.

Recommended For You

Photogallery

