On Vat Purnima, Marathi Shows Race For One Sequence -- Husband Picking Up Wife

Marathi serials have a huge fan following and the viewers are always eager to know what will happen next in their favourite TV soap. Each channel in the Marathi TV circuit tries to cut into others’ audiences with new twists and turns in their stories.

However, that wasn’t the case recently on the occasion of Vat Purnima when almost all the shows witnessed a similar storyline — that of the male protagonist picking the female lead in his arms after she gets injured.

The looks of actresses specially designed for this festival are also going viral.

Meanwhile, festivals and ceremonies have emerged as regular themes in TV shows. The audience feels that there is no entertainment and that they seem to have been caught in a TRP race.

Zee Marathi recently made headlines over their public apology about their serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. Viewers expressed their displeasure over the 2-hour special episode of Neha-Yash’s wedding.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the episode to air for the last few weeks. When finally, on June 12, the wedding special episode was aired on Zee Marathi, viewers only got to see commercials after the first 15-20 minutes. The wedding was not shown during air time.

The channel was also heavily trolled, and Zee Marathi made a public apology on its official social media for the problems encountered by them. They clarified that they would be airing the episode again.

The channel said, “We are sorry that the special marriage was interrupted due to some technical issues. But for you, the fans, we are going to show the same joyous celebration again today, June 13 at 10 am and 4 pm.”

