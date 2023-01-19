On Ved's Dream Run, Swwapnil Joshi's Message to Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved is breaking records at the box office. The film was released at the theatres on December 30, last year. The actor, who features in the film along with his real-life wife Genelia D’souza, has been receiving accolades for both his direction and acting from all over the industry along with critics. The film has entered the 50 crore club. Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi has congratulated Ved’s team for the success.

Sharing the message on Twitter in Marathi which loosely translated to English read, “Ved will cross the 50 crore mark at Box office today! Only c. Hon. L. Performance! Marathi Paul continues to study! Heartfelt congratulations to Riteish Deshmukh bhau (brother), Genelia D’souza Vaini (sister-in-law) and the entire team (sic)!”

The actress responded to the tweet and wrote in Marathi which is loosely translated, in the tweet Genelia said, “Many blessings for your wishes… Swwapnil Joshi.”

Even Plan A Plan B actor replied and thanked. He wrote in Marathi, “Brother… Thank you very much - big hug Swwapnil Joshi, See you soon!”

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a long note on Instagram praising the Ek Villian actor’s professional journey from being a “solid actor” to sitting in the director’s chair. The excerpt from the post read: “A solid amazing actor who at times was perhaps even mildly underrated …he has always stood strong tall and proud for Marathi Cinema…and today my dearest friend Riteish has proved to be not only an outstanding filmmaker and actor but also the maker of a historic blockbuster of Marathi cinema…. My heart is filled with immense pride and emotion as I write this! Genelia and him have always had a fairy tale Romance which translated so beautifully on celluloid! Bravo my friend!!!! I love you both so much Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh… Applause and respect always.”

Ved is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film Majili. The film revolves around the incredible love story of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s character. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in pivotal roles. The movie also sees Salman Khan doing a cameo in the title track. Ved also marks Genelia’s debut in Marathi movies.

