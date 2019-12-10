On Vidyut Jamwal’s 39th Birthday, Here’s a Look at the Actor’s Action-Packed Instagram Posts
Actor, martial artist and stunt performer, Vidyut Jamwal is celebrating his 39th birthday on December 10. A trained martial arts expert, Vidyut has appeared in several Hindi films.
Image: Instagram/mevidyutjammwal
The Commando actor made his breakthrough debut in Bollywood as Vishnu Reddy in the 2011 action thriller film Force. He won multiple best awards for this role, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After his successful venture as an antagonist, Vidyut was roped in to play a sharpshooter cop in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bullett Raja.
His Instagram profile speaks of his interest in fitness and martial arts. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the action-packed pictures which charm his fans and followers.
Only 2% of fittest can climb up like this
The fittest of the fit, Vidyut shared this picture with the information that “only 2% of the fittest can climb up like this.” He also wrote that his “way of moving towards (his) destination may look different and difficult” but he dares to be that way.
View this post on Instagram
YES !!Only 2%of the fittest can climb up like this.... ...WHATS WRONG WITH BEING DIFFERENT??? ..My way of moving towards my destination may look different and difficult.. ..DARE TO BE DIFFERENT AND DARE TO DO THE DIFFICULT!! #only2%can ..#itrainlikevidyutjammwal #Kalaripayattu #aabyehkarkedekho
His unique workout equipment What’s the need for gym equipment when you have a full cylinder at home to work out with? Vidyut definitely took up the challenge and see how successful he turned out.
View this post on Instagram
Ab yeh karke dekho! ....... ....... .......For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. ..... ...... ...... YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout ....JAMWALIONS I love you!!! #allsafetymeasurestaken A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on
The ultimate split
No one has used a railway track the way Vidyut does. Flaunting the flexibility of his body, the actor looks dashing in his full black attire.
Life on the fast track...Keep calm and do #KALARIPAYATTU @kalaripayattu Photo Courtesy : @haiderkhanhaider Hair : @santa_the_hair_gangsta
Balance it right This man successfully does the unimaginable as he balances his body on a fragile glass bottle. The perfect flex of his muscles is very evident in this picture.
View this post on Instagram
#KALARIPAYATTU SAYS : We are not meant to be perfect We are meant to be whole...That’s where the balance is A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on
The new ramp-walk
With the caption “Normal is boring”, Vidyut shows the new way to walk the ramp, that is, by defying gravity.
#fashionshow #throwback #defyinggravity NORMAL IS BORING
