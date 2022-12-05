On Vijay's 30 Years in Cinema, 30 Newborns Get Gold Rings From Vijay Makkal Iyakkam

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Dubbed ‘Thalapathy’, which translates to the commander, Vijay got this nickname after his 1994 film Rasigan where he was referred to as Ilaya Thalapathy or young commander. The name stuck and he has been referred to with the prefix for the rest of his career. Vijay recently completed 30 years in the Tamil film industry.

Although Vijay had been a child actor and had been appearing in films since 1984, his first film as a lead was with Naalaiya Theerpu on December 4, 1992. Although the film was not a commercial success, it marked the beginning of a three-decade-long legacy for the actor. Vijay’s 30 years in the industry were celebrated on Sunday by Vijay’s People Movement known as Vijay Makkal Iyakkam most uniquely.

The movement, which is known to carry out charitable activities on behalf of the actor, donated clothes and gold rings to newborn babies to commemorate 30 years of Thalapathy. 30 children born at Adyar Government Maternity Hospital were provided with clothes and gold rings by Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. A similar drive had been carried out by the movement earlier as well when 20 babies born in Chrompet Government Hospital were given gold rings. Photos of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam state chief Bussy Anand acting has been shared by the movement’s official Twitter page and has gone viral since.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the upcoming film Varisu, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Starring Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay, the film is a departure from the actor’s larger-than-life action hero persona and is a romantic drama instead.

