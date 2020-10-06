On Vinod Khanna's Birth Anniversary, Here's a Look At Some of His Memorable Films

Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who graced the silver screen with his presence since the seventies. The actor had also been an active politician and was a member of parliament from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. He died on April 27, 2017, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The actor is remembered for his good looks and the typical seventies hero. Here are some of his most remembered movies.

Amar Akbar Anthony

In this blockbuster movie from 1977, Vinod Khanna played Inspector Amar Khanna along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The movie depicted the story of three brothers who are separated in childhood and grow up in three different families of different religions. It was a movie about secularism and brotherhood. The movie was written by Kader Khan, and directed and produced by Manmohan Desai.

Hera Pheri

This 1976 movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan along with Vinod Khanna. The movie traced the story of two small-time con artists and best buddies, a true bromance of the seventies. It also starred actor Saira Banu. The title song sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Kishore Kumar became one of the iconic songs of the decade.

Parvarish

Directed by Manmohan Desai, the movie was about two brothers who become enemies due to unwanted circumstances and later sort it out. The 1977 movie also starred Shammi Kapoor who plays the role of Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s father. Actors Neetu Kapoor and Shabana Azmi also starred in the movie. The iconic Jaate ho jaane jaana song sung by Asha Bhosle, Aarti Mukherjee, Amit Kumar and Shailendra Singh featuring all four actors is still popular today.

Khoon Pasina

The 1977 movie was directed by Rakesh Kumar and also starred Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The story revolved around two angry young men who were initially fighting each other but later united to fight a common enemy.