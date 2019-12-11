Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Anniversary, Times When the Couple Fought All Odds Together

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. The Indian Skipper and the actress, who got married in Italy are often referred to as Virushka together.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. The Indian Skipper and the actress, who got married in Italy are often referred to as Virushka together. They are quite active on social media and the pictures are proof that the love between the two has been blooming with every passing day.

The two have stood beside each other during tiring times. Be it Anushka cheering for Virat's performance on the fields or Virat showering praises on Anushka's films, the two alwats stand in support of each other.

On Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second marriage anniversary, here are some of the incidents that prove that their bond is strong.

When ex-cricketer Farokh Engineer accused Anushka of influencing selectors

One of the controversies in which the couple was targeted was when Anushka's name was blamed by former cricketer Farokh Engineer for sitting and influencing the selectors of the match. The actress broke her silence and took to social media to give a fitting reply.

When Anushka was blamed for Virat's bad performance on the field

Anushka has been attending most of the matches which Virat played since the two started dating. It was during one of these instances that Virat did not perform well and fans anticipated that Anushka's presence at the stadium got him distracted. Virat denied all allegations and stood by Anuskha. He said it's a 'shame' that they even thought that way. He further said that Anushka has only "motivated" and given him more "positivity".

Proud Virat posts Anushka teaching man not to throw garbage on streets

Virat Kohli took to social media to post a video where Anushka was seen shouting at a man from travelling in a luxurious car and throwing plastic on the road. The actress was trolled for asking the person to not through the garbage in open. Despite a number of trolls and mockery, Virat has not removed the video from his Instagram, showing that he is proud of his wife and supports her actions.

The couple also sneaks out time from each other's busy schedule and go out for vacations. Recently, Virat and Anushka were in Bhutan on a vacation. Here are some of the adorable pictures from Virushka's Bhutan vacation:

