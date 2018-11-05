GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics

Virat Kohli rings in 30th birthday with wife, actress Anushka Sharma in Haridwar.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics
Image credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Loading...
Ever since they tied the knot last December in Italy's Tuscany, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been constantly expressing their affection for one another on social media. And, as Virat turns 30 today, Anushka has shared the most adorable post for her cricketer husband.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted two love-filled pictures from her hubby's midnight birthday celebrations. "Thank God for his birth," Anushka captioned the photos, which show them hugging each other.

While Anushka is sporting an all-black outfit, Virat can be seen draped in a shawl with a tika on his forehead.

Take a look:
View this post on Instagram

Thank God for his birth 😁🙏❤️✨

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



The couple is reportedly in Haridwar to ring in Virat's 30th birthday and is likely to visit Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram, which is headed by Maharaj Anant Baba, who is Anushka's family's spiritual guru, reports India Today.

Last month, the couple also celebrated their first Karva Chauth together. They had even shared an inside glimpse from their celebrations with fans on their respective social media accounts.

“My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy karva chauth to all,” Anushka had captioned her Karva Chauth post. Meanwhile, Virat called the actress “my life. my universe,” in a separate post.



View this post on Instagram

My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...