On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics

Ever since they tied the knot last December in Italy's Tuscany, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been constantly expressing their affection for one another on social media. And, as Virat turns 30 today, Anushka has shared the most adorable post for her cricketer husband.Taking to Instagram, the actress posted two love-filled pictures from her hubby's midnight birthday celebrations. "Thank God for his birth," Anushka captioned the photos, which show them hugging each other.While Anushka is sporting an all-black outfit, Virat can be seen draped in a shawl with a tika on his forehead.Take a look:The couple is reportedly in Haridwar to ring in Virat's 30th birthday and is likely to visit Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram, which is headed by Maharaj Anant Baba, who is Anushka's family's spiritual guru, reports India Today.Last month, the couple also celebrated their first Karva Chauth together. They had even shared an inside glimpse from their celebrations with fans on their respective social media accounts.“My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy karva chauth to all,” Anushka had captioned her Karva Chauth post. Meanwhile, Virat called the actress “my life. my universe,” in a separate post.