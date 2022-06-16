On What Kamal Haasan Gifted Him for Vikram, Anirudh Ravichander's Perfect Reply

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram proved to be a big blockbuster and had the biggest opening in the star’s career. After almost two weeks of its run at the box office, the film has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Recently, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi even hosted a success party for the film attended by Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Apart from the jubilations, some of the team members of the film also received tokens of gratitude from Kamal Haasan himself. The star surprised his director Lokesh with a Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan worth Rs 65 lakh, as a gift for making a film like Vikram.

And he was not the only one showered with gifts. Suriya, who played a cameo character named Rolex, was gifted a Rolex watch by Kamal Haasan as a token of gratitude for working on the project. Apart from that, he reportedly also gifted Apache RTR 160 bikes to 13 assistant directors, who worked day and night for the film.

However, fans on social media believed that composer Anirudh Ravichander, who scored the highly acclaimed music for the movie, should have also received some gift from the star. Over the last few days, many posts about what Kamal Haasan will give to Anirudh have been appearing on social media.

Anirudh was posed the question in his recent press interaction in Kerala and his answer is now going viral. When asked what Kamal Haasan had gifted him, he said, “Kamal sir’s gift to me is giving me the chance to work in ‘Vikram”. Anirudh Ravichander will soon team up with Kamal Haasan again to compose the music for Indian 2.

