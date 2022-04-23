On World Book Day, Actor Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar Encourages Everyone to Read

April 23 marks the occasion of World Book Day. Marathi actor Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, who plays Arundhati on Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, decided to spend this important day with her Instagram family and share some tips about reading and why it was important.

Madhurani shared a post on Instagram writing that she used to take time from shooting and try to devour a lot of books. Madhurani wrote that it didn’t matter to her to spend even a month to complete a book. Madhurani further wrote that she was reading a book based on a complex subject. Madhurani described humorously that she was in a dilemma considering a long reading list ahead. The Bhabhipedia actor said that she was a voracious reader and kept reading on sets while having breakfast and before sleeping as well.

Madhurani also wrote that she was not a fast reader. Despite that, she encouraged everyone to read. Madhurani also named three books she was currently reading — Mandra written by S.L. Bhyrappa, Surya Gilnari Mi penned by Aruna Sabane and Jag Badalnare, Granth written by Deepa Deshmukh.

Madhurani ended her post by asking fans about the books they were currently reading.

Madhurani’s fans formed a beeline praising her reading habit and listing their favourite books in the comment section. A fan listed her favourite book Mind in the Makin: The Seven Essential Life Skills Every Child Needs, written by Ellen Galinsky. Some also listed Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life, Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness and others. Ikigai has been written by Hector Gracia and Francesc Miralles. Good Vibes, Good Life is written by Vex King.

Besides this reading habit, what has made her the audience’s favourite is her role as Arundhati. In recent episodes, things are getting better for Arundhati as Anirudh has realised his mistake of leaving her.

