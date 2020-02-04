On World Cancer Day, Survivor Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pours Her Heart Out on TVF's Girliyapa Spotlight
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been vocal about her struggle with stage zero breast cancer. For World Cancer Day, the author has collaborated with TVF's Girliyapa Spotlight to share her journey and remind viewers of precautions, identifying symptoms and self-care.
From talking about how she was detected, to the situations while coping and its impact along with the support she received from husband Ayushmann Khurrana and the rest of the family, Tahira has poured her heart out. Witnessing a sharp rise in the incidence of cancer around the world that has a detrimental effect on health and livelihood, the threat needs serious attention, she also deep dives into equipping the viewers with information to detect and combat the rising issue.
Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, Tahira said, "Having been a stage zero breast cancer survivor myself, recognizing and sensitizing people about it has been my aim. As a woman who has experienced it first hand, I take it as my responsibility to extend my outreach in full capacity to emancipate women about the grave condition. As I collaborate with Girliyapa Spotlight this World Cancer Day, I hope that sharing my experience and the support from my family inspires the audience to not only be more aware but also find the strength to fight in their journeys."
Cancer is not the end of the road in your journey, rather it is just a pit stop and all you need to do is take a leap of faith and cross! Raising awareness on breast cancer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opens up about her journey and self-love. Watch an inspirational and empowering story this #WorldCancerDay! #GirliyapaSpotlight #SelfLove
Openly vocal about the consequences of ignoring ill-health, Tahira, along with Girliyapa Spotlight, is raising awareness about identifying and surviving the disease. Often ignored due to social taboos and misinformation, the aim is to share the message for everyone to find strength and be reminded that nothing should come in the way of a person's ability to live life on their own terms.
