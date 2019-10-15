On World Maths Day, Vidya Balan Promotes Shakuntala Devi Biopic with a Quirky Video

October 15 is celebrated as World Maths Day. The day comes with an interesting approach towards mathematics, instead of the usual formulas. On this day, students are given an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of mathematics by participating in math-themed competitions, quizzes and games rather than understanding the boring theoretical mathematics and classroom courses.

In a similar effort, actress Vidya Balan, who will be playing an Indian mathematician in her next movie, took to Instagram to share an interesting maths quiz. She shared it with the caption, “This beautiful subject never fails to amaze! Let’s have some fun with it? #WorldMathematicsDay #ShakuntalaDevi”

In the video, she presents an interesting mathematical equation. To do it, you need to choose a number, subtract 1 from it, then multiply the new number by 3, followed by adding 12 to it, dividing the last result from 3. After this, one has to add 5 and subtract the previously chosen number from it.

No matter, whatever number you choose, the number will always be 8.

If n is the number, the equation will be (n-1*3+12/3+5-n) = 8. One has to avoid applying BODMAS rule to the equation to get the answer as 8.

Vidya has posted the video to promote her upcoming film. She will be playing the role of Shakuntala Devi, a mathematics wizard from India who was known for her extra-ordinary skills.

Earlier in the day, she also posted a video to celebrate Shakuntala Devi, writing, “She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay”

