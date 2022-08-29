Onam 2022: Malayalam Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, Netflix and SonyLIV

ONAM 2022: Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the state. Many rituals are performed during the harvest festival and this year Onam begins on August 30. Onam is the time for some quality moments with friends and family and what better way then to enjoy some Malayalam movies. To assist you in picking the best films from across OTT platforms, we have come up with a list.

Pokkiri Raja (ZEE5)

It is a classic comedy film starring Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran. This one feels like a spoof of all those movies that rely heavily on old-school masculinity to connect with audiences. It is available on ZEE5. 12th Man (Disney+Hotstar)

This thriller, with Mohanlal in the lead, is directed by Jeethu Joseph, the man behind the classic Drishyam. 12th Man, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, begins when eleven friends get together for a party, but the celebrations end soon because of a phone call and a death. All Mohanlal fans out there shouldn’t give this one a miss. Lalettan as a crime-solving, alcoholic cop is stellar. One (Netflix)

The 2021 released political drama has been directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. Mammootty can be seen portraying the character of a righteous Chief Minister in One. Actors Joju George and Murali Gopy are featured alongside him. This is a classic masala film and Mammootty as always delivers. If you really want to binge-watch today, then you must not miss out on this Netflix movie. Malayankunju (Amazon Prime)

Who doesn’t love Fahadh Faasil, the Malayalam character actor is back with another gem. Malayankunju sees Faasil essay a complex character handling anxiety issues caused by trauma of the past. This movie is available on Amazon Prime. Churuli (SonyLIV)

Lijo Jose Pellissery is one of the stars of Malayalam new wave cinema. He has delivered biggies like Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau, Churuli is another majestic movie by him. Streaming on SonyLIV, Churuli features Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir and Jaffar Idukki in prominent roles. While the basic premise is about two cops who land up in a misty, far-flung village in Kerala to catch a fugitive, Churuli is much more. It is a film about an unending search.

