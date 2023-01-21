Once Loved By All, Actress Parveen Babi Was Forgotten During Her Last Days

Actress Parveen Babi, during the 1970s and 1980s, ruled Bollywood. She elegantly balanced beauty and sensuality on screen and worked with top actors of her time including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Evergreen songs like Jawaani Janeman Haseen Dilruba, Jaanu Meri Jaan and Raat Baaki Baat Baaki were picturised on her. Her alleged affairs with Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa and Mahesh Bhatt created a lot of buzz those days.

However, during the last few years of her life she was almost abandoned by Bollywood. At the time of her death on January 20, 2005, she was all alone, almost forgotten by the same industry where she was once the reigning queen. As her death anniversary just went by, let’s take a look at how the actress met with such a tragic end.

Parveen’s body was found in her 7th floor flat in Juhu, Mumbai. By the time she was found, 72 hours had already passed and her body had started to decompose, emitting a foul smell. Newspapers and milk bags were piled up outside the apartment for three days. Neighbours received a foul smell from inside the apartment. Later, the police had to break the door to enter the flat, only to discover that Parveen was lying dead on her bed. A wheelchair was also kept next to her.

The late actress, who had quit films a long time back, had been living a recluse life for quite some time, not being in touch with relatives, friends or industry colleagues. The unfortunate fact remains that no one even tried to get in touch with her or enquire about her well-being. It was almost like her existence was totally forgotten.

Parveen reportedly went three to four days without eating before she passed away. She was so diabetic that she even developed gangrene in her leg, necessitating the use of a wheelchair in her final days.

After Parveen’s death, none of her relatives came to the hospital to take possession of her body. Ultimately, Mahesh Bhatt, who was in a relationship with Parveen long time back, arranged for her funeral. Hardly anyone had turned up for the funeral. The actress, who had converted to Christianity, wanted to be buried according to Christian rituals, but even that was not in her destiny. Her Muslim relatives cremated her according to Islamic traditions.

It has been 18 years since her death. But even today, her flat in Juhu lies vacant. The price of that flat is around Rs 15 crore. Reportedly, people are afraid of moving into the flat due to the mysterious nature of the actress’ death in the flat.

