Once Trolled for Not Wearing Mask, Kareena Kapoor Khan Tells Paparazzi 'Main Mask Nahi Utaarungi'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned to shooting for a new season of her popular radio show. The actress, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, was clicked on the sets at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. When Paparazzi requested her to remove her mask for the photo op, the actress refused as some paps standing close to her were not wearing their masks. She said, "Main mask nahi utaarugi (I will not take off the mask).” However, when her assistants told the photographers to put their masks on, she took off her own for a few seconds to give the paparazzi some nice shots.

A few months back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were schooled by netizens for taking their son Taimur for a stroll at the Marine Drive without face masks amid the COVID-19 crisis. Netizens had slammed the celebrity couple for taking son Taimur for an outing, even when the government instructed to keep children below the age of 10 indoors. In some pictures on social media, Kareena and Taimur were seen wearing a face mask while Saif was without the mask, while in some pictures Saif was seen wearing a mask and Taimur was without it. Saif was trolled for roaming without a face mask and ignoring the safety measures during the pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped her shooting schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha. She was in Delhi along with Aamir Khan to shoot the movie, which has been pushed to next year.