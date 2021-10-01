Once TRP-Topper, ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ Now Getting Trolled By Audience. Here's Why

Popular Marathi TV ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ had been topping the charts for a while, but of late, the show appears to have fallen out of favour with the audience. Not just that, the audience has also started trolling it. The track of Aniruddha’s second wife Sanjana is irritating the audience, and it shows in their online reactions. Arundhati is seen helping her husband’s second wife Sanjana around the house and that has infuriated the audience.

According to the storyline, Arundhati is seen living in the same house where her husband resides with his second wife. Although Arundhati lives there mainly for her in-laws, the audience is finding it unacceptable. Their opinion is that no self-respecting woman would like to live in the same house with her husband’s second wife. Besides, Arundhati is also seen helping Sanjana in matters related to the latter’s office. Agitated viewers are leaving negative comments on the latest promo shared on the official handle of Star Pravah.

One of the viewers of the show said: “It doesn’t happen in real life. Living in the same house with the woman who broke up your 25-year-old marriage. Helping her around the house, understanding her… it’s not possible in reality.” Another Instagram user wrote, “If a woman is being treated unfairly, she should definitely stand up for her, but here Arundhati has chosen the wrong side.”

There’s one question, though, on everyone’s minds. The character of Arundhati always teaches others to not tolerate any injustice. Then how come she is so meek and tolerant of her ex-husband who treats her so unfairly?

