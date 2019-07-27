Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Billboard Vandalised to Spread Anti-pedophilia Message

Once Upon a time in Hollywood has released in cinemas worldwide. Quentin Tarantino's ninth film is yet to arrive in India but has been making waves over the world ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. However, latest news related to the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer comes in the form of an artist vandalising the hoarding poster of the film to give out an anti-pedophilia.

The billboard, which is located at the intersection of La Cienega Blvd. and Pico Blvd., was altered ahead of the film’s Friday opening. It read “Once Upon a Time in… Pedowood,” with Jeffrey Epstein’s and Roman Polanski’s faces where the film’s stars, DiCaprio and Pitt, should be.

Artist Sabo has taken credit for the billboard alteration on his website. He revealed that he prayed before the project and that he himself is a victim of abuse. “I’ve never prayed before a project but I prayed before this one, in the names of all those children harmed by these monsters. I hope they all get caught and put behind bars, he wrote on his website.

Sabo told TheWrap via email, “When I pray and sadly it’s seldom I believe it should be in private. This time I knew that the issue of pedophilia meant a lot to those who were helping me and those who were supporting me. Not to mention I felt it was necessary to give a prayer out to those children who were hurt by adults who abuse them sexual. Not that I want to make an issue of it but I was sort of abused a bit by a maide [sic] and a cousin when I was 2 and 5 years old."

“I wanted to bring around the problem of pedophilia in Hollywood both past and the present. I felt using this movie was a great vehicle to do that. I haven’t seen the story yet but I hear it includes within the story in the Tate murders executed by Charles Mason. Manson killed Polanski’s wife. Polanski is a convicted pedophile and so is Epstein. I thought they should share a billboard together to bring attention to a problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades,” Sabo added.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in India on August 15 and will release alongside Mission Mangal and Batla House.

