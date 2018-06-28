Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece

(From left to right) CLIFF BOOTH and RICK DALTON. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/zb3Jl07dKp — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 27, 2018

The first look of Quentin Tarantino's ambitious project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is here and it features Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton.Set in the 70s era, the look justifies the time it's been set in, with both the actors playing neighbours to Sharon Tate.The film will feature DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double. It's the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together.Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick (DiCaprio) has a very famous next-door neighbour ... Sharon Tate," Sony Pictures said in a statement.Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America's most notorious criminals. Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.Tarantino said he had been working on the script for five years and had lived in the Los Angeles area for most of his life, "including in 1969, when I was seven years old.""I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt," he said in a statement.The film also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry and Margot Robbie and is set to release on August 9, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.