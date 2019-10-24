Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to be Reissued with New Scenes

The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.

October 24, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to be Reissued with New Scenes
Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Image: Sony-Columbia Pictures/AP)

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is heading back into theaters with 10 minutes of added scenes.

Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the longer “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” will play in more than 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday. The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” has been one of the most successful original films of the year. The movie was made for $90 million. It has grossed $139.8 million domestically and $366.8 million worldwide.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is expected to be a major Oscar contender.

