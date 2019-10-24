Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to be Reissued with New Scenes
The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Image: Sony-Columbia Pictures/AP)
Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is heading back into theaters with 10 minutes of added scenes.
Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the longer “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” will play in more than 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday. The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” has been one of the most successful original films of the year. The movie was made for $90 million. It has grossed $139.8 million domestically and $366.8 million worldwide.
The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is expected to be a major Oscar contender.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked