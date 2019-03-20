English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Light Up the Screen
Quentin Tarantino's 9th film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is headlined by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.
Image: Sony Pictures/Twitter
Loading...
The makers of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood have released the teaser of the film, and it’s scintillating, to say the least. It begins with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt talking about what happens during the shoot of stunt scenes and how a body double is important for a film. It then, in true Quentin Tarantino style, begins to showcase the scene of the action.
Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (Pitt) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (DiCaprio) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s. Coincidentally, Pitt's character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is produced, scripted and helmed by Tarantino, and he described his film as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood" at a media interaction.
He said, "I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino had said. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."
The film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.
Check out the trailer of Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (Pitt) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (DiCaprio) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s. Coincidentally, Pitt's character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is produced, scripted and helmed by Tarantino, and he described his film as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood" at a media interaction.
He said, "I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino had said. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."
The film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.
Check out the trailer of Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Will Mostly Bat No. 4 But We Need to Be Flexible: Fleming
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results