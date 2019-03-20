LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Light Up the Screen

Quentin Tarantino's 9th film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is headlined by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Updated:March 20, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
The makers of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood have released the teaser of the film, and it’s scintillating, to say the least. It begins with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt talking about what happens during the shoot of stunt scenes and how a body double is important for a film. It then, in true Quentin Tarantino style, begins to showcase the scene of the action.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (Pitt) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (DiCaprio) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s. Coincidentally, Pitt's character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is produced, scripted and helmed by Tarantino, and he described his film as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood" at a media interaction.

He said, "I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino had said. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

The film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Check out the trailer of Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood here:



