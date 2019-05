Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama

Dressed in a black tux, Quentin Tarantino returned to the Cannes Film Festival to present his latest film--Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is yet another period offering by the director of Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. The auteur's ninth film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, features all the guts, guns and glory one expects from a Tarantino film, and then some drama.The film is set in 1969, the height of Hollywood drama and degradation. DiCaprio plays an actor on-screen, Rick Dalton, who has to adjust to the times when roles for him are limited, as opposed to his pride, which is still aplenty. Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, an attractive and confident man, whose role is limited to stints behind the screen.Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hark back to one of town's most infamous murders, that of the rising starlet and famed director Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of a cult, led by Charles Manson. The trailer shows us a few glimpses of the murderers, dressed in all-black attire and carrying knives.The trailer of the film will definitely remind the viewers of the style Tarantino is associated with--fast cuts, sharp and clever dialogues, twisted and conflicted characters and blood. And there's nothing more one expects from the master of drama.See Once Upon a Time In Hollywood trailer here:The ninth film by Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres in theaters in July.Follow @News18Movies for more