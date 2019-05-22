Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama

As Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiered at Cannes 2019, the official trailer of the film was released by Sony Pictures.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama
A still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
Dressed in a black tux, Quentin Tarantino returned to the Cannes Film Festival to present his latest film--Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is yet another period offering by the director of Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. The auteur's ninth film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, features all the guts, guns and glory one expects from a Tarantino film, and then some drama.

The film is set in 1969, the height of Hollywood drama and degradation. DiCaprio plays an actor on-screen, Rick Dalton, who has to adjust to the times when roles for him are limited, as opposed to his pride, which is still aplenty. Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, an attractive and confident man, whose role is limited to stints behind the screen.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hark back to one of town's most infamous murders, that of the rising starlet and famed director Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of a cult, led by Charles Manson. The trailer shows us a few glimpses of the murderers, dressed in all-black attire and carrying knives.

The trailer of the film will definitely remind the viewers of the style Tarantino is associated with--fast cuts, sharp and clever dialogues, twisted and conflicted characters and blood. And there's nothing more one expects from the master of drama.

See Once Upon a Time In Hollywood trailer here:



The ninth film by Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres in theaters in July.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram