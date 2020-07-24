One Direction Fans React After Video of Infinity Leaked Online

The latest buzz on the internet is around the leak of One Direction’s infinity’s music video. Various users on social media seem to have accessed the video without its official release. The English Irish boy band had released this single as a part of their album titled Made in the A.M. in 2015. However, the video of the song never got released.

Many fans were also a bit disappointed as they had expected that the popular band would release Infinity on its tenth anniversary but the same was not the case. Since the video has been leaked, One Direction fans have clearly not been able to keep calm.

In fact, a user shared a screenshot of the video on YouTube, which shows that it is trending on number 18. The user said, “Their best music video without argument! I've already watched it around 10 times it's so good. Sorry boys but we're not a very patient fandom.”

Their best music video without argument! I've already watched it around 10 times it's so good. Sorry boys but we're not a very patient fandom.❤#infinityleaked #freeinfinity pic.twitter.com/QzvlFJUbdn — Louis you iDiOt (@potterhead918) July 24, 2020

Another seemingly die hard fan shared a Google screenshot of the video in which she claimed that Infinity video has recorded two million views in less than 24 hours. She said, “One Direction's new music video 'Infinity' is the first one break the record of reaching 2M views in less than 24 hours.”

| One Direction's new music video 'Infinity' is the first one break the record of reaching 2M views in less than 24 hours #infinityleaked pic.twitter.com/jiE3NIbKjb — . (@DomainOfLegends) July 24, 2020

Some other people who clearly seemed to be fans of the band too shared their overjoyed reactions on Twitter:

Omg....guys the MV is amazing....tysm for it#infinityleaked pic.twitter.com/s45DTFt94i — Vane²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ (on follow limit) 10 years 1D Day (@fearlessslarry) July 24, 2020

Omg the INFINITY MUSIC VID is so good i feel like I'm dreaming #infinityleaked I'm so glad someone leaked it!!My reaction to the mv pic.twitter.com/O8UZaqRC74 — Directioners ❤️ (@1dis_forlife) July 24, 2020

Me and other directioners after finding out that infinity MV is finally out... #infinityleaked pic.twitter.com/AUJ3pA01kE — Vane²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ (on follow limit) 10 years 1D Day (@fearlessslarry) July 24, 2020

Now, the fans are expecting the band to release the original video soon.