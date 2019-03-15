English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Felicite Dies of Heart Attack
Louis and Felicite Tomlinson, together, made up for a family of seven siblings. Louis is the eldest of them all and also a member of boy-band One Direction.
Image: Felicite Tomlinson/Instagram
Loading...
Louis Tomlinson, the English singer, songwriter from One Direction is caught up in a personal tragedy again. It was revealed that his sister, 18-year-old Felicite Tomlinson passed away on Wednesday at her studio apartment in London. As reported by tmz.com, she collapsed from a heart attack. Later on, someone in the apartment called for an ambulance and paramedics arrived on the spot. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The news comes to Louis after her mother Johannah Deakin passed away of leukaemia in 2016, after battling it for many years. Felicite was a fashion designer and also a minor social media influencer. She had close to 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Reports claimed that Felicite was a smoker and drinker but, in an Instagram post, she had announced that she had quit both smoking and drinking for a while now.
It could not be ascertained though what the actual cause of her death was. Reports said that, "Félicité had absolutely no warning signs and they knew of no prior history of heart trouble. She did, however, suffer from sciatica."
Louis and Felicite, together, made up for a family of seven siblings. Louis is the eldest of them all. The Two of Us singer was close to her sister and were regularly in touch with one another in London, where Felicite stayed. As further reported, Louis has called off his performance on a BBC charity show, Comic Relief. The show was scheduled to air Friday night.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The news comes to Louis after her mother Johannah Deakin passed away of leukaemia in 2016, after battling it for many years. Felicite was a fashion designer and also a minor social media influencer. She had close to 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Reports claimed that Felicite was a smoker and drinker but, in an Instagram post, she had announced that she had quit both smoking and drinking for a while now.
It could not be ascertained though what the actual cause of her death was. Reports said that, "Félicité had absolutely no warning signs and they knew of no prior history of heart trouble. She did, however, suffer from sciatica."
Louis and Felicite, together, made up for a family of seven siblings. Louis is the eldest of them all. The Two of Us singer was close to her sister and were regularly in touch with one another in London, where Felicite stayed. As further reported, Louis has called off his performance on a BBC charity show, Comic Relief. The show was scheduled to air Friday night.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coach Uwe Hohn Lays Out Pathway for Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Success
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- FIFA to Push On With 48 Team Qatar World Cup Plan: Source
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results