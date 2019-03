One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Felicite Dies of Heart Attack

Louis Tomlinson, the English singer, songwriter from One Direction is caught up in a personal tragedy again. It was revealed that his sister, 18-year-old Felicite Tomlinson passed away on Wednesday at her studio apartment in London. As reported by tmz.com , she collapsed from a heart attack. Later on, someone in the apartment called for an ambulance and paramedics arrived on the spot. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.The news comes to Louis after her mother Johannah Deakin passed away of leukaemia in 2016, after battling it for many years. Felicite was a fashion designer and also a minor social media influencer. She had close to 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Reports claimed that Felicite was a smoker and drinker but, in an Instagram post, she had announced that she had quit both smoking and drinking for a while now.It could not be ascertained though what the actual cause of her death was. Reports said that, "Félicité had absolutely no warning signs and they knew of no prior history of heart trouble. She did, however, suffer from sciatica."Louis and Felicite, together, made up for a family of seven siblings. Louis is the eldest of them all. The Two of Us singer was close to her sister and were regularly in touch with one another in London, where Felicite stayed. As further reported, Louis has called off his performance on a BBC charity show, Comic Relief. The show was scheduled to air Friday night.Follow @News18Movies for more