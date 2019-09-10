One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic

As another year passes, Akshay Kumar grows older only by age but not in terms of his physical appearance. The actor has always been very vocal on his focus on fitness and is often celebrated as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood.

On his 52nd birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished him calling him the fittest superstar. Akshay Kumar for the occasion shared a picture of himself on Instagram. shirtless encouraging people to eat healthily and avoid supplements for the sake of fitness.

Being the adventurous person that he is, Akshay Kumar spent his birthday having quite an adventure. He is currently abroad celebrating his birthday with his family even though the location remains undisclosed. His wife Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from one of their adventures while also hinting towards the other adventures planned.

Akshay Kumar is known for staying in shape by regularly practicing kickboxing, swimming, and parkour apart from working out. His fascination for martial arts is also very well known. He had started practicing karate when he was in eighth grade. In 2009 he was awarded the Japanese honor of "Katana" which is recognized as one of the country's highest. Not only that but he has also earned a sixth-degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate also known as the hard-soft technique.

Being a celebrated Bollywood actor, it does seem impressive that Akshay Kumar has found time for his love of the martial arts. Here's to this fit star and hoping that he continues to inspire us.

