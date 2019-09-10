Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic

Akshay Kumar has always been known for his love for martial arts and physical fitness.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

As another year passes, Akshay Kumar grows older only by age but not in terms of his physical appearance. The actor has always been very vocal on his focus on fitness and is often celebrated as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood.

On his 52nd birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished him calling him the fittest superstar. Akshay Kumar for the occasion shared a picture of himself on Instagram.  shirtless encouraging people to eat healthily and avoid supplements for the sake of fitness.

 

 

 

Being the adventurous person that he is, Akshay Kumar spent his birthday having quite an adventure. He is currently abroad celebrating his birthday with his family even though the location remains undisclosed. His wife Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from one of their adventures while also hinting towards the other adventures planned.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

Akshay Kumar is known for staying in shape by regularly practicing kickboxing, swimming, and parkour apart from working out. His fascination for martial arts is also very well known. He had started practicing karate when he was in eighth grade. In 2009 he was awarded the Japanese honor of "Katana" which is recognized as one of the country's highest. Not only that but he has also earned a sixth-degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate also known as the hard-soft technique.

Being a celebrated Bollywood actor, it does seem impressive that Akshay Kumar has found time for his love of the martial arts. Here's to this fit star and hoping that he continues to inspire us.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram