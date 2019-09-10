One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic
Akshay Kumar has always been known for his love for martial arts and physical fitness.
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
As another year passes, Akshay Kumar grows older only by age but not in terms of his physical appearance. The actor has always been very vocal on his focus on fitness and is often celebrated as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood.
On his 52nd birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished him calling him the fittest superstar. Akshay Kumar for the occasion shared a picture of himself on Instagram. shirtless encouraging people to eat healthily and avoid supplements for the sake of fitness.
Being the adventurous person that he is, Akshay Kumar spent his birthday having quite an adventure. He is currently abroad celebrating his birthday with his family even though the location remains undisclosed. His wife Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from one of their adventures while also hinting towards the other adventures planned.
View this post on Instagram
A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy
A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on
Akshay Kumar is known for staying in shape by regularly practicing kickboxing, swimming, and parkour apart from working out. His fascination for martial arts is also very well known. He had started practicing karate when he was in eighth grade. In 2009 he was awarded the Japanese honor of "Katana" which is recognized as one of the country's highest. Not only that but he has also earned a sixth-degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate also known as the hard-soft technique.
Being a celebrated Bollywood actor, it does seem impressive that Akshay Kumar has found time for his love of the martial arts. Here's to this fit star and hoping that he continues to inspire us.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon First Ride Review: Hits the Sweet Spot
- Shah Rukh Khan Rubbishes Film Rumours Again, Upset Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France