Here's What Makes Rahul Vaidya the Most Promising Candidate on Bigg Boss 14

Netizens are seeing singer Rahul Vaidya as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 14, thanks to his straightforwardness, outspoken nature, and fearless attitude. Rahul, who went unnoticed in the first week of Bigg Boss 14, garnered viewers' attention after his excellent performance during the Farm Land task, where he entertained seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan with his antics. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also praised Rahul for doing the task fabulously.

This was followed by his heated argument with Pavitra Punia who accused him of defaming her by "falsely" telling other inmates that she has "a crush" on Abhinav Shukla, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. Both Abhinav and Rubina, who are also the contestants this season, supported Pavitra and asked her to not pay heed to Rahul as his personality is "crass". Rahul's war of words with Pavitra led to the former's boycott by all the housemates. While housemates chose to ignore Rahul, the singer received support in the outside world with fans turning him a top Twitter trend. They even declared him "the next Gautam Gulati" of Bigg Boss. Gautam won the Bigg Boss season 8 and was known for his fearlessness and individuality.

However, it was Rahul's nepotism remark at his fellow contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu in a recent episode that made the Bigg Boss 14 viewers sit up and take notice of him. During a nomination task, Rahul nominated Jaan by saying that he "hates" nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Rahul's statement caused an outrage in the house, with his fellow contestants lashing out at him for getting personal with Jaan. But once again, the singer got support from netizens, who lauded him for calling a spade a spade.

His latest fight with Jasmin Bhasin has also become a talking point on Twitter. On Tuesday's episode, nominated contestants Rahul, Jaan, Pavitra, and Nikki Tamboli had to come out of the red zone and snatch the bags of the other housemates as a part of the captaincy task. Rahul targeted Jasmin and snatched her bag which made her fall off the cycle. The TV actress then slammed Rahul for allegedly threatening to physically harm her if she didn't give her bag to him and cried and howled at how people, in general, have a perspective that women are considered weak. This whole incident led to an intense verbal feud between Jasmine and Rahul, where the green zone contestants supported the former. However, Rahul was commended by his fans for being "the lone warrior" in the house.

One user wrote, "ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL Ruling this whole week. And, on the other side #WeAreWithJasmin just getting the highlights. #BB14." Another said, "The Week of BB 2020 belongs to #RahulVaidya. The entire house seems to be against him. He is the biggest Contestant of this Season. Love him or hate him but you can't ignore him. #BB14 #BiggBoss14."

ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL Rulling this whole week. And, on the other side #WeAreWithJasmin just getting the highlights. #BB14RT for #RahulVaidyaLike for #JasminBhasin pic.twitter.com/wKXYaUhOsZ — (@abirrahmanorko) October 27, 2020

The Week of BB 2020 belongs to #RahulVaidya entire house seems to be against him.. He is the biggest Contestant of this Season. Love him or hate him but you can't ignore him. #BB14 #BiggBoss14ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL pic.twitter.com/vG8fIvRgIq — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ //TEAM Rahul (@Romeo_theboss) October 27, 2020

Jasmine in the garden task was shouting and cheering as she did not let go of the mat, despite a man (Eijaz) pulling it. Now another man, Rahul Vaidya does the same thing. She loses and starts crying. What is this hypocrisy Jasmine? ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/uSZ5d23JMb — Shivam (@itsShivam18) October 27, 2020

I have supported Jasmine.... But today she is completely out of my list....#RahulVaidya ke clearly warn karne ke baad bhi she was like " Mein krugi tu khich mein nahi chodugi".....Lekin Jab kiya toh ye Rona kyu ???....ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — CHETAN SHARMA (@chetan_sharma10) October 27, 2020

We love rahul.Just because of him I'm watching Biggboss.ONE MAN ARMY RAHUL pic.twitter.com/2YAZXzCl9a — Rahul Vaidya (@prasad007sawant) October 27, 2020

Will Rahul be able to live up to the expectations of his fans in the upcoming episodes? Only time will tell.