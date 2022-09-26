One-Minute Singles for Instagram a New Pattern in Music: GV Prakash at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Actor-musician GV Prakash, at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Monday, said that one-minute singles for Instagram could be “the starting point of one-minute music”.

“The patterns are changing. We had a five-day cricket test match, then came 50-50 one-days and now 20-20. They say 10-over matches will start. Basically, there is this new pattern of one-minute singles exclusive for Instagram,” he said, explaining why he chose to release ‘Patak Patak’ as Insta-only single.

“Sony and Instagram came up with the idea. It’s like a new pattern. The hook and everything has to be delivered in one-minute,” he added.

Explaining how music trends keep changing, Prakash said: “Earlier, there used to be two charanams, with one of my films, Oram Po, we did one charanam. Then AR Rahman sir did it…We tested a new pattern and it became viral. It was very successful. The reels did well.”

“It has an urban-hip-hop flavor to it,” he said.

Commenting on his interest in fashion, he said, “A lot of musicians are into clothing, be it Justin Bieber or Kanye West. We need to have a sense of what is happening and how the pop stars are taking fashion to the next level. I really like Kanye West. I keep track of it.”

Decoding the success of his first song, he said: “I was very young, almost 17. Back then I used to make tunes, and they were getting rejected. My four tunes got rejected. The only thing on my mind was to get acceptance from the directors.”

Asked if he felt the pressure to live upto the legacy of his uncle AR Rahman, Prakash said: “I was always inspired by legendary music directors. I wanted to raise the bar high so people can listen to my music even 15 years later.”

“MSV sir, Raja sir, Rahman sir have done such great work…When we follow the legacy, we have to deliver,” he said.

About the instruments he plays, Prakash said, “Apart from the keyboard, I am a Trinity College eighth grade classical pianist, recorder, harmonium…keyed instruments.”

