English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One of Marvel's Upcoming Movies to Feature a Gay Character that Perhaps Fans Already Know
Filmmaker Joe Russo’s cameo in 'Avengers: Endgame' has given a sneak peek into Marvel Studio’s plans of inclusion.
Marvel logo (Image courtesy: Marvel Studios)
Loading...
Filmmaker Joe Russo’s cameo in Avengers: Endgame has given a sneak peek into Marvel Studio’s plans of inclusion and the director says a character will be revealed as gay in an upcoming film.
Joe, one half of the directing duo Russo Brothers who directed Endgame, suggested it is a person fans already know.
The directors made the revelation to hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw during Entertainment Weekly’s Morning Live.
The presenters asked about Joe’s small part in the recently released blockbuster wherein he played a grieving man in a therapy session dealing with the loss of his loved one after Thanos’ snap.
“It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened in at the end of ‘Infinity War’,” Joe said.
Ross asked if it was the first out gay character in a Marvel film, to which the director said Yes, openly gay.
“There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” he added.
When Shaw asked who else was gay, Joe tip-toed and said “Uhhh. We’re gonna find out.”
“That’s a story for another day,” Anthony added.
Last year, Marvel head Kevin Feige said two openly gay characters would be revealed.
“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think Kevin will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Joe, one half of the directing duo Russo Brothers who directed Endgame, suggested it is a person fans already know.
The directors made the revelation to hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw during Entertainment Weekly’s Morning Live.
The presenters asked about Joe’s small part in the recently released blockbuster wherein he played a grieving man in a therapy session dealing with the loss of his loved one after Thanos’ snap.
“It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened in at the end of ‘Infinity War’,” Joe said.
Ross asked if it was the first out gay character in a Marvel film, to which the director said Yes, openly gay.
“There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” he added.
When Shaw asked who else was gay, Joe tip-toed and said “Uhhh. We’re gonna find out.”
“That’s a story for another day,” Anthony added.
Last year, Marvel head Kevin Feige said two openly gay characters would be revealed.
“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think Kevin will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
- Honda To Continue Selling Diesel Models Post BS-VI Regulations
- Twitter Erupts with Funny Memes as Cersei Lannister Quietly Walks Past the Fighting Clegane Brothers
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results