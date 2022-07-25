‘One Of The Finest South Indian Actors’: Ravi Teja On Natural Star Nani

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao On Duty hosted a pre-release event on Sunday. South actor Nani was the chief guest at the pre-release event. During the event, Nani and Ravi Teja were seen praising each other. The pre-release event was organised in Hyderabad. Seeing Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Natural Star Nani on the same stage was a delight for the fans.

During the pre-release event, Ravi Teja thanked everyone who worked with him on the film. The actor also said that he hopes that the film emerges as a blockbuster hit. During the pre-release event, Nani called Ravi Teja his “inspiration” and said, “Chiranjeevi was the inspiration for Ravi Teja’s generation of actors and Ravi Teja was the inspiration for my generation of actors.” He also said that Ravi Teja gave him confidence when he doubted himself.

Replying to this, Ravi Teja said, “He is a sensible and one of the finest South Indian actors.” He further revealed that he loves Nani’s natural acting and timing. The two actors also expressed a wish to work together.

While talking about the film and his character, Ravi Teja said that it is a unique character, something that he has not done before.

Rama Rao On Duty has been written and helmed by Sarath Mandava and backed by SLV Cinemas and RT Teamworks. Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the female leads in the film. Venu Thottempudi, Tanikella Bharani, Nassar, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Pavitra Lokesh play pivotal roles in the film. The cinematography of the film has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC and editing is being handled by Praveen KL.

Rama Rao On Duty is all set to release on July 29 and fans are excited to see Ravi Teja in a unique role of an MRO officer.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here