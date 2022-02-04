'One of the Most Honest People in Bollywood': Raj Kundra on Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant has been enjoying her time after the conclusion of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She recently shared pictures and videos from Shamita Shetty’s birthday where she met the latter’s mother and other co-contestants from the reality show.

And now the dancing diva has shared another video in which she’s seen with Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra.

Rakhi Sawant made a video with Raj Kundra and called him her brother. At the same time, Raj said that Rakhi was one of the most honest and truthful people in the industry. “Raj my brother, Raj is my brother," Rakhi can be heard saying in the video.

Raj Kundra responded, “She is one of the most honest people in Bollywood, and I admire her for that. She always takes a stand for the right thing". Rakhi thanked Raj’s gesture and said he has always been her brother. She prayed for Raj Kundra’s happiness and safety.

Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote: “Raj Kundra Bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being."

Shamita had a gluten free cake for her birthday:

In the video that Rakhi shared on her Instagram handle, she was seen eating the gluten-free cake at Shamita’s birthday celebrations. She shared the video and wrote that she loved the gluten-free cake.

