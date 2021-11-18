One Year of Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Put Show's Success Into Perspective

Daily soap Imlie has managed to hold the audiences’ attention with its stellar storyline. Well, the strong storyline is not the only reason why Imlie is loved by viewers. The actors on board have put in all their efforts to portray their character in the best possible way. Owing to their hard work, this week, the show has completed one year on television. Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan spoke to ETimes and shared their views on achieving the milestone.

Actor Gashmeer plays the role of journalist Aditya Tripathi in the show. Calling it a huge achievement for the entire cast and crew, Gashmeer said that the journey so far has been quite exciting. “It's an overwhelming feeling to see your show continue to do so well even after so many episodes,” he said. Gashmeer stated that everything pays off when the actors get to celebrate such achievements, as very few shows manage to achieve this mark.

Talking about the bond between the co-stars, the actor revealed that the whole unit is like a family as they have a strong team bonding on and off-screen which also reflects in their acting. Gashmeer thanked the cast members, creatives, directors, the entire production team, and of course the fans for loving and motivating him to do better work. “It’s indeed a gratifying moment for all of us,” he added.

Sumbul, who has impressed the audience with her acting chops in the daily soap, termed the journey of Imlie “phenomenal.” Sumbul essays the titular role in the daily soap. She thanked all the fans for extending unconditional love and support to the show. “It feels like yesterday that we started and today we've completed 1 year,” she said.

On completing one year, the actor said that the milestone is like a pat on their backs and they have to continue working hard. Having said that, Sumbul wishes to see the show accomplish grander milestones in the coming days.

