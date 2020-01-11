One Year of Uri The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam Share Heartfelt Notes
'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which was based on the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan, has completed one year since its release.
Uri team celebrated fil's one year anniversary
As Bollywood film Uri: The Surgical Strike completes one year on January 10, 2020, lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took social media to pen heartfelt notes.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a few stills from the film. He captioned the post as, “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI.”
Vicky was conferred with National Award under the best actor category for his path-breaking performance in the film. The movie was also well received by the audience as its dialogue ‘How’s the Josh?’ was a huge hit.
Meanwhile, Yami shared a picture on micro blogging site Twitter in which she, Vicky, Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar can be seen.
“Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working! #1YearOfURI,” tweeted Yami.
Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yO9NhRYpmK— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 11, 2020
Film’s director Aditya Dhar also took to Twitter to express gratitude. He shared a clip of the film, in which the famous dialogue, ‘How’s the Josh?’ is being said.
Forever Grateful!! 🙏❤️🇮🇳#1YearOfURI @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam @RonnieScrewvala @soniakanwar22 @RSVPMovies @mohituraina @IamKirtiKulhari @SirPareshRawal @YoSwaroop pic.twitter.com/EwWHMUlzyS— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) January 11, 2020
Uri: The Surgical Strike, was based on the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Dominates
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'