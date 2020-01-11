One Year of Uri The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam Share Heartfelt Notes

As Bollywood film Uri: The Surgical Strike completes one year on January 10, 2020, lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took social media to pen heartfelt notes.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a few stills from the film. He captioned the post as, “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI.”

Vicky was conferred with National Award under the best actor category for his path-breaking performance in the film. The movie was also well received by the audience as its dialogue ‘How’s the Josh?’ was a huge hit.

Meanwhile, Yami shared a picture on micro blogging site Twitter in which she, Vicky, Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar can be seen.

“Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working! #1YearOfURI,” tweeted Yami.

Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yO9NhRYpmK — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 11, 2020

Film’s director Aditya Dhar also took to Twitter to express gratitude. He shared a clip of the film, in which the famous dialogue, ‘How’s the Josh?’ is being said.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, was based on the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan.

