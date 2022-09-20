'Only Aim is To Constantly Evolve': Janhvi Kapoor on Equation With B-Town Divas

Well, many say B-Town’s diva can’t be friends but we have a few celebrities who break the entire myth every time they appear on the screen and Janhvi Kapoor is one of them.

Recently, the actress was seen spilling some beans on KJo’s coffee couch where she appeared with her BFF Sara Ali Khan and their bond was visible. Karan and the duo besties brewed some interesting conversation on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. Didn’t we all love every single bit of the episode? Definitely, yes!

Talking about Jahnvi’s competition in the industry, Karan asked a few questions and we saw her at ease. She said, “My contemporaries Ananya, Sara, Radhika, Tara, all are such wonderful actors. They are confident girls, the way they carry themselves. Including my co-stars like Raj and Pankaj sir. My only aim in life is to constantly learn and evolve hopefully.

When Karan asked how the actress would describe her equation with other B-town girls, Janhvi said, “It’s all about mutual respect and comfort”. At this point, we’re just sick of “who wore it better” or “who’s doing what” and “who did what better”, the diva said. “Of course, we all have a degree of insecurity as humans, but I believe we are all quite confident in our particular characters. We all have a lot of respect and admiration for each other, at least for me.”

On the other work front, recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Good Luck Jerry. Her on-screen co-actor Jaswant Singh Dalal, who delighted everyone with his comical depiction of Timmy, the leader of the drug peddlers, was pleased by her acting skills as well.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama film Dhadak in which she co-starred with Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Ghost, and others.

