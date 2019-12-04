Only Doing Films Which Have Ability to Push Me Beyond my Comfort Zone, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has played a range of characters in her films and has rightfully done justice to them. The actress has completed a decade in the film industry and recently shared what makes her give a thumbs up to a project.

In an interview she said, "I am choosing my projects the same way I did 10 years ago. I am following my gut and heart. I am only doing films which have the ability to push me beyond my comfort zone. When the narration finishes, I have to feel butterflies in my stomach otherwise I don’t take up the film. The film has to unsettle me.”

But the one thing she looks out for is that the movie should not necessarily be an intense one, “It does not have to be an extremely intense film. Even when I chose a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), I had the same level of excitement because I had never played a character like Naina before. I have to feel challenged. I have always listened to that voice in my head.”

The actress has played some intense roles in her filmography such as Veronica in Cocktail, Mastani in Bajirao Mastani and Rani Padmaavat in the movie Padmaavat. Her upcoming movie Chhapaak is also going to be on the same lines, and tells the story about an acid attack survivor. The actress will also be turning a producer with this one.

On her choices as a producer, she said, “Again, my choices as a producer will be similar to my choices as an actor. They will be driven by my creative juices and not box office and commercial viability. I will tell stories that I feel an emotional connect with. I’ve always relied on that and will continue to do so.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.