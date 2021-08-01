Only Indian Fan to Feature in Friends Reunion: I Had No Idea I'd Be Part of the Final Episode

When Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunited after 17 years for a special celebration of the beloved comedy series Friends, it was an emotional moment for fans around the globe. A lucky few also got to be part of the episode and talk about their love for the series. Besides several celebrities who participated in the reunion, there were some fans from different countries who got to feature in the episode, too. Karishma Nair Deora was the only fan from India who made it to the final cut.

Karishma, mother of a baby boy who she has already introduced Friends to, is the co-founder of a video content creating agency in Mumbai. “It was my agency that got the email asking if we knew any Friends fans, or we were fans ourselves, what made us attached to the show, etc. There was a bunch of people and agencies they had sent the email to. The mail was from casting director Nicole Taylor. This was just before Covid hit India, in March 2020. There were several rounds of conversations over email and video calls. The reunion episode also got delayed because of the pandemic. Around July, they gave us a questionnaire and directives on how they wanted the video was to be shot. The video that you finally see on the episode is one of those clips,” she told News18.

She had to wait for over a year to even realize all that effort was actually for the reunion episode. It was only a day before it aired on HBO Max and ZEE5 in May that she found out that her clip had made it to the final cut. “Nicole had put me in touch with producer Dave Piendak. All that they were saying was, we need some fun videos from you guys. They did not disclose much. I think it was a night before the episode aired, I got an email. I was in shock. They said, we have some really exciting news, as part of the Friends: Reunion, we’re featuring a number of fan stories. And one of those fans stories is yours,” she said.

“I didn’t expect to be part of the episode at all. They also said that the cast and the crew had seen my video and loved it. It meant so much. My friends kept calling me to ask, is that really you? They couldn’t believe it either. I couldn’t imagine I would be part of the same episode alongwith the likes of Malala Yousafzai and Mindy Kaling, etc,” she added.

Friends fans can watch the reunion episode again as it premieres on Indian Television on Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD on August 1.

