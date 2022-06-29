Only Murders in the Building: Netizens Lose Their Calm Over Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne's Kissing Scene

Fan favourite series Only Murders in the Building is back with its seasons season and just like the previous one, it has started to trend. The true-crime nerd trio Oliver, Charles and Mabel are under suspicion this time after Bunny is found dead in Mabel’s apartment. The second season also introduces a lot of new characters and subplots and reveals more about the main characters. However, there is one scene that has been particularly lauded and praised by the viewers.

In the first episode, Mabel meets an artist Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne) who invites her to her art gallery. After spending a brief moment with each other, they kiss. And the fans can’t keep calm. Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the kiss and their chemistry. One fan wrote, “selena gomez and cara delevingne. that’s it. that’s the tweet. #onlyMudersInTheBuilding.” Another fan wrote, “opened my twitter to selena gomez and cara delevingne making out – thats enough for today.” “Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez kissing is everything I needed in my life,” another tweet read.

Take a look at how netizens are reacting:

selena gomez and cara delevingne. that's it. that's the tweet. #onlyMudersInTheBuilding — SG (@plopmeny) June 29, 2022

opened my twitter to selena gomez and cara delevingne making out – thats enough for today — lei (@citrinemoons) June 29, 2022

There is something about seeing @selenagomez kissing @Caradelevingne that has me UNWELL in the best way possible #onlyMudersInTheBuilding — Prince$$ Leia (@__nikaaaay) June 29, 2022

In an interview with E!, Cara said it was fun to kiss Selena. “It was just fun. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it,” she told the publication.

For the uninitiated, Selena and Cara have been good friends since 15. They also starred in Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ music video in 2014.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.