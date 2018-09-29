Only Person Traumatised Was Tanushree Dutta, Powerful Men Got All the Support: Renuka Shahane

Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar is making more people to speak up from within the film industry. After Farhan Akhtar, Sonam k Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Priyanka Chopra, Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress Renuka Shahane has come forward in support of Tanushree.Renuka penned down a long post on Facebook on how Tanushree's story resonates with her. She says, she hasn't worked with them nor she was a part of Horn Ok Pleassss but 'many men and women from the film industry have faced his (Nana Patekar) wrath.’She wrote, "Tanushree made it clear that she was uncomfortable with a certain step in the dance and did not like Nana's gesture/touch during that step. Even if Nana's intentions might not have been to molest her, couldn't he, the director and the choreographer come up with a step that made her feel comfortable? Is the work place meant for terrorising people or about working in a healthy atmosphere? Would the film have suffered earth shatteringly if the steps were changed so that an actor felt more comfortable?"Referring to Patekar's comment that Tanushree is like his daughter, she added, "If she was truly the daughter of any of the men around would they have really asked her to do something that made her feel very uncomfortable or would they want to change the step? Shayad yehi fark hai "beti jaisi" or asli beti hone mein!"Shahane also wrote that it was only Tanushree who had to face a rough time and her career suffered while the men went on with their lives. "And now let's come to the aftermath. Whose career did this incident affect? None of the men had a difficult time. Their ego had won! The men got all the support that any industry (not just the film industry) gives to powerful men. The only person who was traumatized was Tanushree. The scars have still not healed. Please do the math."Apart from Nana Patekar, Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.