‘Only Positive Vibes in Our New Home’: Actor Anitha Sampath Buys House

Tamil actor Anitha Sampath recently shared a picture in which she posed with her husband at their house-warming party. In the post, Anitha wrote about her long-time dream of buying a new house. She also opened up about the struggle of finding and living in a rented house.

In the post, Anitha wrote, “Finally! Home is always the biggest dream for both of us. But there were times when I wished we could find a good rental house. Prabha was also brought up in a thatched house. He also aspired for the same. Today we own a house which looks very much like our dream.

“After a lot of pain, a lot of hard work and a lot of dreams we bought our own house. Our life will change one day as we wish. Now I believe it is even stronger. All of you reading this will soon buy a house. Best wishes for that on our behalf. Thanks for making this happen Pappu. Thanks for being with me in all tough situations.

“Only positive vibes in our new home. Refreshing our love from a new place. We kept it very simple with fewer people. Thanks to all who joined us and blessed us,” read the caption.

Following the post, good wishes came from both the fans and celebs. The post received 94,838 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitha Sampath (@official_anithasampath)

Anitha started her career as a news anchor in 2016 with the show 6 PM News on Sun TV. Next, in 2017, she hosted a Tamil language talk show Vanakkam Tamizha.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with the Tamil film Sarkar. After this, she also appeared in various movies like Gala 2018, 2.0 2018, Kappan 2019, and Adithya Varma 2019.

Anita also appeared in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 from where she came into the limelight and made a huge fanbase.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.