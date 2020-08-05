Only Pragmatic to Push Wedding to 2021 On Everyone's Interest: Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who planned to get married in April 2020 have postponed their wedding to 2021. The Coronavirus pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown made the duo postpone their wedding ceremony to late 2020.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa said that even though most countries have opened their lockdowns and the doctors are at work trying to find the vaccine, the pandemic is far from over. She added, “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”

Ali also said that they have to accept the "new normal." He said, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.”

The couple had originally planned to host the ceremonies in three cities, Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. The former cities are Ali and Richa's hometowns respectively.

On asked whether the two will stick to their original plan, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death On the Nile. The multi-starrer whodunnit is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film will star Branagh as sleuth Hercule Poirot, along with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening amongst others.

Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Shakeela biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh and Madam Chief Minister by Subhash Kapoor.