Only Taapsee, Bhumi Were Brave Enough to Do Saand Ki Aankh, Says Director Tushar Hiranandani

Writer Tushar Hiranandani, who is turning director with Saand Ki Aankh, says no one in Bollywood except Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar had the courage to say yes to his forthcoming film.

Talking about the struggles he had to face while shaping the project, which he has been wanting to make for four years now, he told Mid-Day, “Saand Ki Aankh wasn't an easy film to make. The casting was an insurmountable challenge. Taapsee and Bhumi were the only two actors who had the balls to say yes to this film.”

“It took me fours year to get the project started. If it wasn't for Nidhi's (Parmar; his wife and the film’s co-producer along with Anurag Kashyap and Reliance Entertainment) belief in me, I would have given up. I had given up my well-paying job in Balaji (Telefilms) and had stopped writing films to start this movie. She supported me monetarily all through," he said.

The film’s teaser, which released yesterday, has been receiving rave reviews, courtesy the incredible real-life story of shooter dadis, and Taapsee and Bhumi’s earnest performances.

Slated to release this Diwali, Saand Ki Aankh is based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s, with Chandro being among one of the oldest female sharpshooters in the world.

Along with Taapsee and Bhumi, the film also features actors Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

