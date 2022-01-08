Oo Antava: The Official Music Video Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Song Is Here

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17 and has been garnering praise from film critics and cine-lovers. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava OoOo Antava from the movie has a separate fan base. The lyrical video of the number got 124 million views on YouTube at the time of its release. However, a lot of people were eagerly waiting for the official video that wasn’t out then. Now, in a major treat to those fans, the makers of Pushpa have now dropped the full music video on the Internet.

The official Twitter account of Pushpa has shared a link for the film’s music album. You can watch the videos of all the songs from Pushpa: The Rise film by clicking on that link. The dance moves of Samantha and Allu Arjun look mesmerizing. Samantha looks glamorous, carving magic on the audience with her incredible groovy moves. The best part about the song is that despite the fact Samantha only got to perform an item number in the film, she left no stone unturned to give a captivating performance. She is making heads turn in a shimmering traditional outfit. Allu Arjun as Pushpa, with a cigarette in his mouth, adds fire to the sequence. They have performed the complex dance moves with so much ease. Watch the foot-tapping song here:

Click on this link to see the list of all songs from Pushpa:

The actress had been really excited about the song. Last month, Samantha uploaded a still from her Oo Antava and wrote: “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too…I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew.’

Pushpa The Rise is the first instalment of the two-part series which narrates the story of Pushpa Raj from a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India to the kingpin of red sandalwood smuggling. The film is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar. This crime saga stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

